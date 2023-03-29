Boulder SBDC to offer entrepreneurship series

BOULDER — The Boulder Small Business Development Center will offer an eight-week entrepreneurship series to help early-stage business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs turn their ideas into businesses.

The program starts April 11 and will be led by SBDC lead consultant Dan King, with experienced business leaders, successful entrepreneurs and industry experts who will share knowledge and insights to guide participants through the process of starting and growing a successful business.

According to a press statement, each week the series will focus on a different topic such as business planning, marketing and branding, financial management or market research.

“The Leading Edge Entrepreneurship Series is a practical and highly interactive cohort format where aspiring entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses learn from the specialists and also from each other,” said Sharon King, Boulder SBDC executive director. “Our aim is to provide participants with the knowledge, skills, and tools to overcome the challenges of starting and growing a business.”

The series is open to all Boulder County businesses interested in starting or growing a business, regardless of backgrounds or experience levels.

The series will take place on Tuesday evenings from 6-8:30 p.m., starting from April 11 to June 6 (excluding Memorial Day week) at the Boulder SBDC office. The series fee is $495 and includes a four-month subscription to LivePlan, (an online business planning tool), as well as expert one-on-one business consulting to help new businesses launch and help existing businesses to reach their next level of success. City of Boulder businesses and residents may qualify for a discounted rate of $125 thanks to a sponsorship from the city of Boulder. More information, along with the application process, can be found here.