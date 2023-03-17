Private water provider in Boulder ‘downsizing’
A1 Discount Water has alerted several customers who aren’t currently tapped into Boulder’s water service that it will stop providing them with water beginning April 1, telling the Boulder Daily Camera that the company is “downsizing” but not closing.
The private carrier serves residents who fall outside the city’s water service area, including the southern end of the city near Colorado Highway 93 and Shanahan Ridge and extending north along Dakota Ridge and U.S. Highway 36, but one resident said her neighbors on the east side of U.S. 36 and Broadway extending to Jay Road were also notified that they too would soon lose water service.
