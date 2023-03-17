FoCo wants to protect mobile home park from development

The city of Fort Collins wants to rezone the nearly 33-acre North College Manufactured Home Community to make it unlikely that the land would be redeveloped and residents displaced.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the proposed change from low-density mixed-use neighborhood and service commercial zone districts to a manufactured housing zone district, part of the city’s effort “to preserve and protect existing manufactured housing communities,” will go before the Planning and Zoning Commission next Thursday.