Government & Politics  March 17, 2023

FoCo wants to protect mobile home park from development

BizWest Staff

The city of Fort Collins wants to rezone the nearly 33-acre North College Manufactured Home Community to make it unlikely that the land would be redeveloped and residents displaced.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the proposed change from low-density mixed-use neighborhood and service commercial zone districts to a manufactured housing zone district, part of the city’s effort “to preserve and protect existing manufactured housing communities,” will go before the Planning and Zoning Commission next Thursday.

Related Content

Neighbors object to adult group home

 January 5, 2023