Sales tax hike for child care may come to Larimer ballot

Larimer County voters may be asked in November to approve an 0.25% increase in the county’s sales and use tax to fund more day-care centers, better pay for staff and financial aid for families that struggle to cover child care’s high cost.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the Early Childhood Council of Larimer County is working with county staff to determine if asking for the increase is a viable option. The group ran out of time to get such a measure onto the ballot two years ago.