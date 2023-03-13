Colorado bankruptcy filings jump 14% in February

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings jumped 14% in February compared with the same period a year ago, with filings increasing in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties.

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 383 bankruptcy filings in February, compared with 336 in February 2022. Colorado recorded 343 bankruptcy filings in January.

Year-to-date filings increased 11.2% statewide, to 726 from 653 through February 2022. Individual bankruptcies increased 11.9% year to date, while business filings decreased 23%.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado: