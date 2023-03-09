Economy & Economic Development  March 9, 2023

Study: Boulder among small cities with highest per capita GDP

BizWest Staff

Boulder ranks second among the United State’s small cities in economic activity generated by each of its residents, according to a new study from Smartest Dollar, a research firm that bills itself as helping “consumers and businesses make informed financial choices.”

The city’s per capita gross domestic product is $100,692, second only to oil-rich Midland, Texas at $242,730.

Denver made Smartest Dollars list large cities with the highest per capita GDP, coming at 10th.

