Study: Boulder among small cities with highest per capita GDP

Boulder ranks second among the United State’s small cities in economic activity generated by each of its residents, according to a new study from Smartest Dollar, a research firm that bills itself as helping “consumers and businesses make informed financial choices.”

The city’s per capita gross domestic product is $100,692, second only to oil-rich Midland, Texas at $242,730.

Denver made Smartest Dollars list large cities with the highest per capita GDP, coming at 10th.