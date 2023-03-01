Brighton to provide incentives to lure battery production facility

BRIGHTON — The city of Brighton will provide use tax and property tax rebates to a battery manufacturer that may locate in the city.

The City Council approved an agreement Tuesday night that would provide Amprius Technologies Inc., (NYSE: AMPX) a Fremont, California, company, with a rebate of half of the use tax that otherwise would be collected in the redevelopment of an existing building as well as 100% of the city share of property taxes for five years that would be collected on the property.

The lithium-ion battery production plant would be at 18875 E. Bromley Lane in a 1.3 million-square-foot building. The company would have use of 775,000 square feet with an option to use more. The building, which was a Sears/Kmart distribution center, sits on a 103-acre site.

Adams County is working on an incentive package, and the state Office of Economic Development and International Trade previously committed $5.9 million in job-growth credits. The state is competing against Texas and Georgia for the facility.

The company would add up to 332 jobs in the city at an average pay of $68,516. Those workers would be established by 2025, according to a city presentation.

The company plans to be up and operating by June 1, 2024. Its products will be used in electric vehicles, drones, and the aerospace industry.

Use tax on the project estimated to cost $54 million would total about $1.01 million. Half that amount, and the maximum under the deal, would be a rebate of $506,250. In addition, the city would commit to refund 100% of the property tax it would otherwise collect on the facility. In total, rebates of the two taxes would total about $929,500.

The council passed the incentive resolution unanimously.