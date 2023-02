Manufacturer eyes Brighton for possible new plant

An undisclosed company that makes silicon anodes for use in lithium-ion batteries could bring 332 jobs at an average annual wage of $68,516 to Brighton – if it chooses an Adams County site over one in Texas.

The Denver Post reports that the company, codenamed Project Maverick, received approval for up to $5.49 million in state job-growth incentive tax credits on Thursday from the Colorado Economic Development Commission.