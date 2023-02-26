Greeley DDA seeks entries for St. Patrick’s parade

GREELEY — The Downtown Development Authority is seeking entries for the annual “Blarney on the Block” St. Patrick’s Day celebration to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, on downtown Greeley’s Ninth Street Plaza.

The four-block parade begins at 2:30 p.m. It will feature the bagpipes and drums of The Northern Colorado Caledonia Pipe Band.

Businesses and organizations can enter, provided the entry celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in some way. The community may also join in.

The parade route starts on Ninth Avenue between Sixth Street and Seventh Street (east side of the DoubleTree Hotel). Participants should be ready to line up no later than 2:15 p.m. Groups and organizations must register beforehand with the DDA.

Spectators on the Ninth Street Plaza will be entertained by the McTeggart Irish Dancers from 2 p.m. until the parade starts. Immediately following, there will be more live music from The Northern Colorado Caledonia Pipe Band on the plaza. On the stage again this year will be the Irish Pub Band, Juice O’ The Barley!

To register for the parade, email karen@greeleydowntown.com.To inquire about sponsoring the event, email alison@greeleydowntown.com.