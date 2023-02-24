Spinnaker SCA absorbs NC warehouse-management firm

BOULDER — Spinnaker SCA LLC, a supply-chain consulting firm formed in 2021 with the merger of SCApath LLC and Spinnaker SCS LLC, has acquired Accelogix LLC, a Cary, North Carolina-based warehouse-management and automation company.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Accelogix staff will be integrated in Spinnaker’s operations, and its CEO Seth Patin will serve as an adviser.

“Helping our clients define and implement business and technology strategies that connect end-to-end supply chain planning and execution is Spinnaker SCA’s specialty,” Spinnaker CEO John Sharkey said in a prepared statement. “The Accelogix team has a strong reputation for customer service, helping clients deal with challenging technical problems to automate and optimize critical distribution and order fulfillment capabilities.”