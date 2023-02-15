Self-storage facility sells for $6.6M in south Loveland

LOVELAND — A self-storage complex at 115 Peridot Ave. in Loveland has been sold for $6.6 million to a Utah-based company with offices in both Utah and Texas.

Using the name UTEXIII Loveland Peridot LLC, UTEX Storage Partners of Draper, Utah, bought the Freedom Storage facility, which is listed with the Secretary of State with Eric Kelley of Johnstown as the registered agent.

Freedom bought the 6.22-acre property from Highland Properties 5915 LLC in 2016 for $743,965. Seven storage buildings, plus a lot for RV parking, were built in 2018, according to Larimer County Assessor records.

The location is west across the street from the Larimer County Loveland campus off First Street.

UTEX Storage Partners and Wasatch Storage Partners are both located at the Draper, Utah, address for the buyer.