Boulder Chamber to recognize six at leadership awards event

BOULDER — Six individuals or companies will be recognized with the Boulder Chamber’s top awards at the Celebration of Leadership event March 15.

The 2023 honorees are:

Danica Powell — Virginia Patterson Business Leader of the Year Award

The Patterson award is given to an individual who exemplifies determination and commitment to building a strong local economy. Powell is the founder of Trestle Strategy, which engages in strategic planning for organizations. In her business development work, she bridges the profit and civic sectors, helps the city and other communities develop housing strategies, and encourages businesses to plant their roots in Boulder.

Rook Capital — Innovative Business of the Year Award

Rook Capital will be honored for its work in bringing homebuyers and the community together to create an affordable path to homeownership. Its new business platform helps address a critical need for medium-income housing access by contributing toward the down payment on new home purchases.

Perla Delgado — Rising Star Award

Delgado, CEO and executive director of I Have a Dream Foundation of Boulder County, will be recognized for providing support to under-resourced communities and young people in the area through her work and commitment.

Lane Hornung — Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Hornung, founder of 8z Real Estate + zavvie, will be recognized as an individual who exemplifies the spirit and mindset of entrepreneurship through his creativity, leadership and success. Hornung has a vision to create stronger Colorado communities through home ownership and the convergence of real estate and technology.

Philip DiStefano — Franny Reich Lifetime Achievement Award

DiStefano, chancellor of the University of Colorado Boulder, will receive this award for his lifetime of service to Boulder’s economy and civic vitality.

Conscience Bay Co. — Impact Award

The Impact Award is presented to a person or company that makes significant contributions to their industry, environmental stewardship, and/or social sustainability within the Boulder community.

“Boulder’s business leaders forge a unique community-forward approach that fosters synergistic

success for their businesses, while advancing other critical environmental and social values,”

John Tayer, president and CEO of the chamber, said in a written statement. “This year’s Celebration of Leadership honorees exemplify that character, setting an example for others to follow and paving the way toward an even brighter future for our economy and community.”The Boulder Chamber of Commerce’s annual Celebration of Leadership will be at the Dairy Arts Center beginning at 5:30 p.m.