Boulder Chamber celebrates business leadership

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber honored business leaders for their innovation and impact Wednesday at its annual Celebration of Leadership event.

Doug Greene, founder of New Hope Network, received the Franny Reich Lifetime Achievement Award, while the University of Colorado Boulder’s Center for African and African American Studies founder and executive director Reiland Rabaka got the group’s Impact Award.

Resource Central CEO Neal Lurie received the Virginia Patterson Business Leader of the Year Award; Element Properties and Boulder Shelter for the Homeless were the winners of the Innovative Business of the Year Award; The New Local founder Marie-Juliette Bird got the Rising Star Award; Hannah Hester of Live West Realty won the Chamber Champion Award; and Meati Foods received the Entrepreneur Business of the Year Award.

“The 2024 Celebration of Leadership honorees represent a diverse spectrum of impactful contributors to our economic and community vitality,” said Boulder Chamber CEO John Tayer in a prepared statement. “Whether they are focused on advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion – a critical foundation of Boulder’s future economic strength – or shepherding the natural-foods movement into a multi-billion-dollar industry, Boulder thrives on their passion, creativity and initiative. The Boulder Chamber is proud to have recognized and celebrated this year’s honorees, acknowledging their exceptional success and contributions.”