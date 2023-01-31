Blue Federal Credit Union to take over Budweiser Events Center naming rights

LOVELAND — Blue Federal Credit Union, a Cheyenne-based institution that’s spread its Northern Colorado footprint in recent years, is deepening that local presence with a naming rights deal with the Budweiser Events Center.

The 7,200 seat multi-purpose venue has been sponsored by Budweiser since it opened about 20 years ago. Starting this fall, it will be called the Blue Arena.

The rights deal, according to Larimer County Board of Commissioners documents, will have Blue FCU pay the county, which owns the Budweiser Events Center, $7.5 million over the next 10 years.

The first payment of $450,000 will be paid in October, documents show, with the checks growing each year until the final payment of $1 million in October 2032.

As part of the deal, Blue will have the exclusive designation as the “The Official & Exclusive Credit Union of the Colorado Eagles,” according to county documents, and will be permitted to erect a branded 12 foot by 36 foot marquis outside the venue, along with other signage and branding throughout the interior and exterior.

Blue has had a relationship with the Budweiser Events Center since 2019, when the credit union bought naming rights to the guest services ticketing office and The Ranch Bar & Grill, which were afterward dubbed the Blue Federal Credit Union Guest Services and Blue Bar & Grill.

“Blue has been a tremendous partner inside the venue over the past several years, and we’re thrilled it is continuing to showcase its commitment to The Ranch Events Complex, Larimer County, and all of Northern Colorado to investing further in the facility,” a complex spokeswoman told BizWest in an email.

Venue representatives did not respond to questions from BizWest about whether the venue’s beer menu will expand beyond Budweiser for events at the center.

“This year the Budweiser Events Center will celebrate a much-deserved 20th anniversary. Along with that celebration, its new identity as the Blue Arena will harken a new chapter for this important institution,” Blue FCU said in a news release. “Over the next several years, we have an unbelievable variety of events planned. With seating for more than 6,000 fans and 8,000 concertgoers, there will be more than enough room for the residents of Larimer County and beyond to come together and create memories.”

Blue, which operates in Wyoming and Colorado, last month opened its 20th branch location in Superior. The credit union has other Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado branches in Boulder, Broomfield, Erie, Fort Collins, Lafayette and Wellington, and expects to open a Loveland location this year.

“Working together, Blue will be able to better support the arena and its efforts to provide opportunities that excite our community so we can continue building authentic connections that help the region thrive,” the company said. “This partnership deepens the strong relationship we have with Larimer County and allows us to amplify the passion we bring to our work of helping champion the goals, dreams, and opportunities of each of our members.”