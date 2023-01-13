Entrepreneurial observance set for February in Loveland

LOVELAND — Made in Loveland, a month-long observance that celebrates entrepreneurship and provides guidance to those who seek to create innovations in the community, will kick off with an opening event Feb. 7, and close with a party on Feb. 28.

Billed as an observance “accelerating the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Loveland,” the observance will feature a series of workshops and discussions to address issues typically faced by entrepreneurs, according to information about the event.

On Tuesdays during February, events will be at The Warehouse Business Accelerator, 815 14th St. SW, Suite 250. On Thursdays, events will be at Desk Chair Workspace, 201 E. Fourth St. in downtown Loveland. Specifics were not yet available on the event website.

The kickoff event will be from 8-9 a.m. at Desk Chair. The closing event will be from 4-6 p.m. at Skybear Brewery and Pub, 272 E. Fifth St.