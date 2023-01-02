Pet food company relocates headquarters to Windsor
WINDSOR — Identity Pet Nutrition LLC will move its headquarters from Littleton to Windsor.
The company, founded in 2018, manufactures human-grade wet pet foods and air-dried treats made from regionally sourced, free-range, grass-fed, hormone-free products.
Product labels include Farmer’s Dog, Ollie, Nom Nom, A Pup Above and several others.
Identity Pet joins another pet food and supplement manufacturer, PetDine LLC, in Windsor. PetDine, a Fort Collins company, just expanded its Windsor operation with the purchase of a nearly 50,000-square-foot industrial building.
Also located in Windsor is the U.S. headquarters for Intersand America Corp., a cat litter manufacturer.
The headquarters move for Identity Pet will “enable Identity to grow its employee base in one of America’s fastest growing regions and further control its online distribution strategy. It plans to distribute its gently cooked frozen foods from Windsor, as well as maintain global day-to-day operations for the brand. The move will also position it strategically for the future, as it plans for the potential to manufacture new products within the region,” a press statement said.
The company location will be 9217 Eastman Park Drive, Unit 4.
Identity is 100% wholly owned by Jeremy and Trevar Petersen, who have worked more than 11 years in the pet food industry. They grew up in Greeley and graduated from Greeley West High School.
“Relocating to Windsor allows our company to be closer to the agricultural roots that power and inspire our company,” Jeremy Petersen said in a statement. He said the company manufactures its products in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, but uses vendors in Northern Colorado.
“Weld County is extremely business friendly, and we look forward to growing our business in a place where we first found our roots over the coming years, while giving back through employment and intern opportunities. Access to FedEx’s growing network in the region was also extremely attractive for our direct to consumer business,” Petersen, founder president and CEO, said.
The company will initially maintain retail operations for its branded products from the Windsor location while it works to add new retailers in the region.
Operations from Windsor will begin in February.
