Intersand opens U.S. headquarters in Windsor

WINDSOR — Global cat-litter producer Intersand America Corp. has opened its U.S. headquarters in Windsor.
Intersand, based in Boucherville, Quebec, broke ground on the 46,000-square-foot facility in the Great Western Industrial Park in September 2019. The rail-served production, packaging and distribution facility is the company’s first U.S. location.
“The opening of our US facility provides a key US distribution hub to serve our rapidly expanding US market presence while also creating timely local jobs,” Intersand president and CEO Stéphane Chevigny said in a prepared statement. “We are thankful for all of the partnerships that helped us complete this project so efficiently.”
Intersand sells cat litter in 47 countries, from Brazil to Japan, and offers several private label lines. The new Windsor distribution center “provides a strategic geographic U.S. presence near the bentonite clay mines of Wyoming that further enhances supply chain efficiency for its raw materials” via the Great Western Railway, the company said.
Great Western Railway is operated by OmniTrax Inc., an affiliate of The Broe Group, based in Denver, and provides connection to the nation’s largest railroads.
“Supply chain efficiency is a nationwide focus for companies seeking to minimize operational expenses while serving multiple markets,” said Broe Real Estate Group executive vice president Reagan Shanley. “GWIP’s geographic advantages, combined with rail’s unparalleled safety and performance record, really optimize Intersand’s extended supply chain.”
Rich Werner, president and CEO of Upstate Colorado Economic Development, praised the arrival of Intersand to the region.
“Intersand’s commencement of operations is a testament to the hard work put in by the company’s leadership and staff to bring this facility online during difficult times,” Werner said. “This project reinforces GWIP’s collaborative partnership with local and county officials that creates the reliably seamless support behind Northern Colorado’s continued economic growth.”
Intersand America Corp is a family-owned business that develops its own brands and also acts as a supplier of private-label litters for several retailers.
