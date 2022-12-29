Human Bean, Colorado Eagles team to support UCHealth patient fund

Human Bean Northern Colorado is partnering with the Colorado Eagles to raise funds for the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Oncology Patient Assistance Fund.

From Jan. 1-21, 100% of proceeds from the Human Bean’s Honey & Lavender Latte will be donated to the Foundation’s fund.

Colorado Eagles fans also can buy tickets to the Eagles Fight Cancer game Saturday, Jan. 14. Fans can look for promotional window clings at any one of the 10 Human Bean drive-thru locations to purchase tickets. The window clings feature a QR code that customers can scan to purchase tickets. Five dollars from ticket purchases made through scanning the QR code will go to the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Oncology Patient Assistance Fund.

Human Bean Northern Colorado operates 10 locations and one mobile coffee truck.