Longmont’s M and M Heating acquired
LONGMONT — M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical has inked a deal to be acquired by Service Champions Inc., a California-based company that entered the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado markets last year when it absorbed Loveland’s Swan Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.
M and M, a trade name for Meiers Mechanical Inc., was founded in 1998 and serves residential and commercial properties.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“There is a common thread running through all the things we focus on at Service Champions and the companies we look to acquire. Growing our national footprint with the right partners is a must. The dedicated customer experience is paramount,” Service Champions CEO Frank DiMarco said in a prepared statement. “Being the best in the business is in our DNA. There is a real meaning about what differentiates you and what makes you authentic. We look for those qualities and practices in the companies we look to partner with. M and M has been built from the ground up on those principles.”
Service Partners is owned by private-equity firm Odyssey Investment Partners LLC.
