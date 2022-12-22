 December 22, 2022

Longmont’s M and M Heating acquired

BizWest Staff

LONGMONT — M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical has inked a deal to be acquired by Service Champions Inc., a California-based company that entered the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado markets last year when it absorbed Loveland’s Swan Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.

M and M, a trade name for Meiers Mechanical Inc., was founded in 1998 and serves residential and commercial properties. 

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“There is a common thread running through all the things we focus on at Service Champions and the companies we look to acquire. Growing our national footprint with the right partners is a must. The dedicated customer experience is paramount,” Service Champions CEO Frank DiMarco said in a prepared statement. “Being the best in the business is in our DNA. There is a real meaning about what differentiates you and what makes you authentic. We look for those qualities and practices in the companies we look to partner with. M and M has been built from the ground up on those principles.”

Service Partners is owned by private-equity firm Odyssey Investment Partners LLC.

LONGMONT — M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical has inked a deal to be acquired by Service Champions Inc., a California-based company that entered the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado markets last year when it absorbed Loveland’s Swan Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.

M and M, a trade name for Meiers Mechanical Inc., was founded in 1998 and serves residential and commercial properties. 

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“There is a common thread running through all the things we focus on at Service Champions and the companies we look to acquire. Growing our national footprint with the right…

Related Content

Integrated DNA Technologies absorbs ArcherDX tech, Boulder facility in Invitae firesale

 December 21, 2022

Mergers position top firms for M&A

 February 5, 2018