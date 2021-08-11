Loveland plumber acquired by national company

LOVELAND and BREA, California — Swan Heating & Air Conditioning Inc., a Loveland-based plumber and HVAC contractor founded in 2006, has been acquired by California-based Service Champions Inc.
“We are fully aligned with Service Champions’ purpose, and we are proud to join their family of businesses,” Tim Swan, president of Swan, said in a prepared statement. “My brother Andy and I have always wanted to bring the service and experience Swan offers to a larger audience. Service Champions’ investment in the Swan brand allows us to do just that. We have built our business based on honesty, commitment to customer service, and a positive company culture. Service Champions operates on those same principles. Its partnership allows us to extend the value we bring to our customers. Together we will do great things for the Denver and Loveland communities.”
This is the first expansion of Service Champions into a Colorado market.
