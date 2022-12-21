Secretary of state trims business-filing hours for holidays
DENVER — In observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office will be closed after 1 p.m. Friday and after 3 p.m. on Dec. 30, as well as complete closure on the Mondays after the holidays, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
Also, the office said, because of yearly maintenance, online services will be unavailable from 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 until noon on Jan. 1, affecting services such as filing and searching.
Applications for mergers or other paper documents must be received in the office no later than 3 p.m. on Dec. 30.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold has urged businesses not to wait until late afternoon on Dec. 30 to submit paper filings because circumstances beyond the office’s control such as weather or illness could hinder its ability to process filings within the timeline they are attempting to achieve. She urged them to plan ahead and file earlier by using a delayed effective date and time if necessary for filings that must be effective on Dec. 31.
Filings not received during scheduled business hours will be processed the next working business day.
Email business@coloradosos.gov or call (303) 894-2200 with any questions.
