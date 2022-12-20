OCR breaks ground on Greeley facility

GREELEY — Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies broke ground Tuesday on its new medical clinic in Greeley.

“The new 46,934-square foot facility will allow OCR to provide clinical and physical therapy care for an expanding regional patient volume in Northern Colorado,” the organization said in a press statement. The building will sit on a 12.15-acre site at the northeast corner of 20th Street and 59th Avenue in the Fox Run development. Saunders Heath will be general contractor, and Infusion Architects LLC will design it. UCHealth is a real estate partner in a joint venture. Saunders Heath is the trade name for Heath Construction LLC of Fort Collins. Infusion is Windsor-based.

Construction begins next month with the intention of seeing patients in the new structure by May 2024. The facility will be designed similarly to the OCR campus in Loveland.

OCR has been in Greeley since May 2016. Onsite services at OCR’s Greeley medical campus include same-day specialty physician appointments, digital X-ray, durable medical equipment, ultrasound and cast-splint-brace services.

OCR provides trauma services at UCHealth Greeley Hospital. The trauma program includes a full-time hand/microvascular call schedule and a separate podiatrist call schedule. Twelve other staff members also work trauma cases.

“Our campus in Greeley has helped us keep up with increasing patient volume and demand for orthopaedics and spine care,” Mike Bergerson, CEO at OCR, said in a written statement. “We’re very pleased to have become an integral part of Weld County and eastern Colorado and provide our orthopaedic and spine services closer to patients in Greeley and eastern Colorado.”

OCR provides specialized care for all athletic injuries and sports medicine conditions, in addition to primary care physicians, surgeons, neuropsychologists, physical and occupational therapists, and certified athletic trainers.