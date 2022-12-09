CU Denver launches Smart Futures Lab

The University of Colorado Denver. Courtesy CU.

DENVER — The University of Colorado Denver, Colorado Smart Cities Alliance and Innosphere Ventures has launched the Smart Futures Lab, which will support tech companies, especially those operated by underrepresented populations in technology.

The endeavor is supported by a $2 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. It will be housed in the College of Engineering, Design and Computing at CU Denver and begin in March, according to a press statement from CU.

Businesses led by Black, indigenous, people of color, women and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

The new business accelerator and incubator programs will be housed in the College of Engineering, Design and Computing and begin in March 2023.

“We are proud to offer a program that creates inroads for groups that are underrepresented in smart city technology businesses and provide a more comprehensive approach that will include end to end support from personal growth and company culture to business strategy and working with government,” Dan Griner, director of design, innovation and strategy at the college, said in a written statement.

Virtual information sessions are being held on Dec. 14 and 16, and applications will remain open until Jan. 20. Participating businesses will have access to learning opportunities from smart cities thought leaders, access to a 5G network for research and development and partners to help them succeed, the press statement said.

CU Denver, Smart Cities Alliance and Innosphere Ventures expect outcomes will have a ripple effect across the state, including the growth of technology jobs and the development of solutions to key quality of life issues, such as transportation, energy, and water.