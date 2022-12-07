Irrigated farm draws $13.91M in sale
PLATTEVILLE — An irrigated farm at 6519 Weld County Road 34 in rural Platteville has sold for $13.91 million.
The farm, a 629.3 acre parcel with three residences and a half dozen outbuildings, was owned by New Day/Sunrise LLC. Property records with Weld County show that the buyer was Twin View Land LLP, 6058 Weld County Road 38, Johnstown. That entity, according to the Secretary of State’s database, lists a registered agent of Mark Kroes. Assessor records list Twin View with a Tipton, California, address.
Twin View owns multiple ag properties in Weld County.
The Platteville property last sold in 2004 for $4.3 million.
PLATTEVILLE — An irrigated farm at 6519 Weld County Road 34 in rural Platteville has sold for $13.91 million.
The farm, a 629.3 acre parcel with three residences and a half dozen outbuildings, was owned by New Day/Sunrise LLC. Property records with Weld County show that the buyer was Twin View Land LLP, 6058 Weld County Road 38, Johnstown. That entity, according to the Secretary of State’s database, lists a registered agent of Mark Kroes. Assessor records list Twin View with a Tipton, California, address.
Twin View owns multiple ag properties in Weld County.
The Platteville property last sold in 2004 for $4.3…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.