Swisslog promotes Kwarta to CEO
BROOMFIELD — Swisslog Healthcare has appointed Cory Kwarta as CEO.
Swisslog, with operations in Broomfield, is a provider of health care technology such as systems used within hospitals to transport pharmaceuticals from pharmacy to clinical floors. Swisslog is a division of TransLogic Corp.
Kwarta was appointed CEO of Swisslog Healthcare – TransLogic division this year and now will oversee the global organization, guiding both the company’s TransLogic and Medication Management divisions.
“Since I started at Swisslog Healthcare, my goal has always been to help improve efficiencies in the health care industry,” Kwarta said in a written statement. “As CEO of the company, I will remain dedicated to our organization’s commitment of helping our customers and partners provide the highest quality health care.”
Kwarta was also recently named as a member of Swisslog Healthcare’s board of directors. He’s been with the organization for 15 years. He has a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Denver.
