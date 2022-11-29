Payroll deductions for family leave program begin in January

Colorado employers need to begin making payroll check deductions beginning Jan. 1, 2023, for the voter-approved Family and Medical Leave Insurance program.

The program will expand access to paid family leave.

While workers in Colorado have had access to family leave for health and other emergencies in their families, many times it was unpaid.

The new FAMLI program will require employers and employees to contribute to a statewide fund that will pay workers when they need family leave. While deductions start in January, paid leave benefits will come a year later in January 2024 after the fund has built up a balance.

The fund will assist workers who need to be away from their jobs for things such as taking care of a new child, taking care of a sick family member or preparing for a family member’s military deployment, according to information provided by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Most workers but not all are affected by the new law, approved by voters in 2020. Employers with nine or fewer workers are not required to pay the employer share, but their employees through payroll deduction are required to pay premiums toward the program. Governments can opt out of the program if they choose.

Program details, as provided by CDLE, are: