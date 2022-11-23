 November 23, 2022

Estes’ Old Church Shops to become Stanley Chocolate Factory

ESTES PARK — The Old Church Shops on Elkhorn Avenue in downtown Estes Park, which Stanley Hotel owner John Cullen purchased in January, will become the F.O. Stanley Chocolate Factory and is expected to open on Memorial Day.

According to the Estes Park Trail-Gazette, the business will be a joint venture with Boulder-based Lift Chocolates.

