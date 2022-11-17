FRCC appoints new director for college foundation
Beryl Durazo has joined Front Range Community College as the executive director of the FRCC Foundation, the fundraising arm of the organization.
The foundation raises money to help students pay for tuition and costs, in addition to helping with programs and capital improvements.
“Beryl has dedicated her career to helping those in need through strategic philanthropy, community partnerships and a steadfast commitment to donor stewardship,” Colleen Simpson, FRCC president, said in a written statement.
For more than 10 years, Durazo has been a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and has raised more than $7 million in grants, major gifts and event-based fundraising.
“FRCC has an incredible pool of donors who I can’t wait to meet and build relationships with — and I’m also eager to start building new connections for the college,” said Durazo. “An FRCC education makes a huge difference in our students’ lives. I’m so proud that our foundation helps them reach their goals.”
Durazo worked previously for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County. Before that, she served as executive director of the Firehouse Art Center in Longmont. Her first nonprofit experience was as an AmeriCorps VISTA member with the New York City Coalition Against Hunger, working with youth who experienced the highest food insecurity rate in the country.
