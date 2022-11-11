Funding Friday: TriSalus Life Sciences raises $15.3M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

TriSalus Life Sciences Inc., a Westminster company that develops treatments for pancreatic and liver tumors, launched a $42.1 million equity funding round that has raised $15.3 million so far. This brings the amount of capital TriSalus has raised over the past year and a half to $120.1 million.

Dylibso Inc., a Boulder software company that creates products to help developers build with the WebAssembly programming language, raised $1.6 million in equity.

Fort Collins life sciences company Statera Biopharma Inc. raised $577,000 in options and warrants sales.