Comprise agency secures industry honors

BOULDER — Comprise, a full-service public-relations and marketing agency, has received two industry awards.

The agency has been named to Inc.’s inaugural Power Partner Awards list and was also honored as Public Relations & Marketing Agency of the Year in the Business Intelligence 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards.

Comprise provides communications services, including public relations, digital marketing, website development and content creation. The agency was one of 252 companies named to Inc. magazine’s Power Partner Awards list, for which companies “were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness and other virtues that offer value to clients,” according to a press release.

“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life,” Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media, said in a written statement.

Comprise, under its former name, MAPRagency, was named Public Relations Agency of the Year in the 2021 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards.

“These awards demonstrate the effectiveness of rebranding to better communicate that we provide our clients with significantly more than just PR services, and I am grateful that our team’s hard work is earning the recognition it deserves,” Doyle Albee, Comprise president and CEO, said in a written statement.