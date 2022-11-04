Noodles posts $129.3M revenue for third quarter
BROOMFIELD — Noodles Inc. (Nasdaq: NDLS) reported $129.3 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2022, a 3.3% increase from the $125.1 million it earned in the third quarter of 2021.
Expenses increased 6.6%, to $127.8 million from 119.7 million, and net earnings fell to $795,000 from $4.69 million, an 83% decrease.
So far in 2022, Noodles has opened 11 company-owned Noodles & Co. restaurants and three franchises, bringing its total to 366 company-owned stores and 93 franchises across 31 states.
In the earnings report, the company noted that inflation has caused it to increase prices at a higher rate than normal: “During 2022, we have implemented greater menu price increases relative to historical years as a result of ongoing inflation in our cost of food, wages and general restaurant expenses. Our price increases have been implemented through our owned channels in addition to applying a pricing premium for third-party delivery. If we continue to see inflationary pressures on our cost of operations, we may continue to further increase menu prices in the future. In addition, our revenue is highly dependent on our customers’ future willingness to order from restaurants given consumer inflationary pressures and recessionary market dynamics.”
BROOMFIELD — Noodles Inc. (Nasdaq: NDLS) reported $129.3 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2022, a 3.3% increase from the $125.1 million it earned in the third quarter of 2021.
Expenses increased 6.6%, to $127.8 million from 119.7 million, and net earnings fell to $795,000 from $4.69 million, an 83% decrease.
So far in 2022, Noodles has opened 11 company-owned Noodles & Co. restaurants and three franchises, bringing its total to 366 company-owned stores and 93 franchises across 31 states.
In the earnings report, the company noted that inflation has caused it to increase prices at a higher rate than normal:…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.