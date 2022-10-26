Sunrise Strategic Partners adds operating partners

BOULDER — Private equity firm Sunrise Strategic Partners has brought on four new operating partners: Hunt Killough, David Ziegert, Jeff Perkel and Mark Doiron.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with each of our new operating partners at different points of my career and can attest to their expertise in scaling brands and commitment to operational excellence,” SSP managing partner Peter Burns said in a prepared statement. “The addition of Hunt, David, Jeff and Mark will enable SSP to bring even greater value-added expertise to our portfolio companies and further differentiate our investing model.”