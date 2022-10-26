Sierra Space, IBM ink deal to collaborate on space software development

LOUISVILLE — Louisville aerospace manufacturer Sierra Space Corp. and IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) have signed a memorandum of understanding that establishes a partnership for the development of space technology and software platforms.

“The MOU outlines the companies’ plans to integrate IBM’s technology to coordinate the tasks and workload of Sierra Space astronauts through the company’s data analysis and collection technology,” SSC said in a news release. “In addition, IBM plans to support Sierra Space through its journey of building a seamless technology platform in space, which both envision as a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive platform to effectively service the cloud in space and drive mission operations — all while supporting development of new applications for commerce, research, tourism and more.”

Sierra Space has two main aerospace projects: the Dream Chaser space plane, which is expected to be used to resupply the International Space Station starting next year; and the Large Integrated Flexible Environment (LIFE) Habitat, a modular, three-story commercial habitation, business and science platform.

“IBM is committed to re-invigorating approaches to science and innovation to meet today’s biggest challenges. Collaborating with a leader like Sierra Space will support the growth of a more robust space economy in low-Earth orbit (LEO) and beyond,” IBM Space chief technology officer Naeem Altaf said in the release. “There is unlimited potential for humanity’s future in space. We see Sierra Space as a core leader and collaborator in advancing that vision. In this envisioned — but secured — environment, collaborators and partners will be able to innovate, co-create and co-operate together at scale in a way that drives mutual benefits for the space industry as a whole. As we progress, IBM looks forward to working with Sierra Space across a range of initiatives to accelerate new and innovative possibilities for LEO and the new space economy.”