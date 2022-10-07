Funding Friday: Unless Ventures raises $43.3M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Boulder venture capital firm Unless Ventures LP raised $43.3 million in pooled investment fund interests. Unless is focused on investing in companies furthering what it calls “the new industrial revolution” — such as artificial intelligence, robotics, electrification and new business models.

Broomfield-based Sierra Space Corp., a spinoff of Sierra Nevada Corp., has upped its debut funding round to $26.03 million in equity and options.