Sierra Space hires ex-SpaceX exec for key tech role

LOUISVILLE — Sierra Space Corp. has hired the former chief technology officer at Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Elon’s Musk’s company better known as SpaceX, to serve in the same role with the Louisville aerospace manufacturer.

SSC’s new chief information officer Ken Venner also held leadership roles with file-sharing software company E-Share Inc., according to a company news release.

Sierra Space Corp. chief information officer Ken Venner. Courtesy SSC.

“Sierra Space is thrilled that Ken is joining the senior leadership team. We are confident

that he will play a significant role in helping the company continue to expand and build

platforms in space to help benefit life on Earth,” SSC chief operating officer Jeff Babione said in the release. “Ken is an industry leader with a long and successful background in bringing companies forward into their next stages of growth. As Sierra Space continues to rapidly expand, Ken will ensure that our integrated digital environment provides a strong foundation as we seek to identify and seize upon opportunities for the further development of space.”