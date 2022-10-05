Weedin wins Insurance Person of Year award

LOVELAND — Loveland insurance agent Eric Weedin has been named by peers in the state as the Insurance Person of the Year.

Weedin is a third-generation family member of the Weedin Agency Inc., a firm founded by Ken Weedin in the mid-1950s. Lawrence Weedin is the current president; Eric Weedin is a producer and manager.

“Every year, PIIAC [Professional Independent Insurance Agents of Colorado] presents industry awards to insurance professionals in Colorado. Individuals and agencies are nominated by their peers and colleagues in Colorado. PIIAC then sends a ballot to all Colorado insurance professionals for whom we have contact information to vote on the nominees. Eric Weedin was voted 2022 Insurance Person of the Year by the Colorado independent insurance industry,” according to information from Cybil Lovas, operations manager for PIIAC.

Weedin started with the family business in 2002 and grew his expertise to the point where he serves as a trainer for the National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research.