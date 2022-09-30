 September 30, 2022

Boulder County denies CEMEX’ mining-extension plan

BOULDER – CEMEX’s controversial application to continue mining at the Dowe Flats Quarry east of Lyons for another 15 years was denied Thursday by Boulder County commissioners on a 2-1 vote.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, the panel cited dust, noise, truck traffic and disturbance to wildlife in its decision.

