 September 30, 2022

Bakery to move in after Canino’s closes in FoCo

FORT COLLINS – The Little Bird Bakeshop, which has been open for 12 years in Old Town Square, is buying the historic building at 613 S. College Ave. that has housed Canino’s Italian restaurant and will move into that space a week after Canino’s closes on Dec. 23.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the bakery’s owner says her current store will stay open through Valentine’s Day and transition to the new site in March after renovations are complete, then look for a tenant to sublease its Old Town Square space.

