Bakery to move in after Canino’s closes in FoCo
FORT COLLINS – The Little Bird Bakeshop, which has been open for 12 years in Old Town Square, is buying the historic building at 613 S. College Ave. that has housed Canino’s Italian restaurant and will move into that space a week after Canino’s closes on Dec. 23.
According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the bakery’s owner says her current store will stay open through Valentine’s Day and transition to the new site in March after renovations are complete, then look for a tenant to sublease its Old Town Square space.
FORT COLLINS – The Little Bird Bakeshop, which has been open for 12 years in Old Town Square, is buying the historic building at 613 S. College Ave. that has housed Canino’s Italian restaurant and will move into that space a week after Canino’s closes on Dec. 23.
According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the bakery’s owner says her current store will stay open through Valentine’s Day and transition to the new site in March after renovations are complete, then look for a tenant to sublease its Old Town Square space.…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.