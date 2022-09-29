Vail more than doubles income in 2022
BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) reported Wednesday a 172% increase in income for the 2022 fiscal year, to $347.9 million from $127.9 million in 2021.
Revenue for the fiscal year increased by 32.4%, to $2.52 billion from $1.9 billion.
In a news release announcing the earnings, the company attributed the increase in revenue and income to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vail also reported a 6% increase in season pass sales.
The company also last month closed on the acquisition of a majority stake in the Andermatt-Sendrun resort in Switzerland, Vail’s first European ski resort.
Vail projects to earn between $321 million and $396 million in the 2023 fiscal year.
