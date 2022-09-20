Vatanka Murphy to succeed Johnson at GHX helm

LOUISVILLE — Tina Vatanka Murphy has been appointed president and chief executive of Louisville-based Global Healthcare Exchange LLC. She will take the reins at GHX on Jan. 1, succeeding Bruce Johnson, who will become executive chairman of the board.

In her nearly 23 years at GHX, which assists hospitals and other health care facilities with support for systems, supply-chain issues and cost savings, Vatanka Murphy has held prominent leadership roles, including serving as president of GHX Europe, senior vice president for global product and corporate development, and most recently, division president of value-based care, according to information from the company.

Johnson, who also joined GHX when the company was founded in 2000, has served as president and CEO since 2007. Under his tenure, GHX has grown to serve hospitals representing more than 90% of net patient revenue and suppliers representing 85% of medical-surgical spending, and led the development of solutions that the company says have helped the health care industry save more than $13.7 billion since 2010.

“Serving as president and CEO of GHX for the past 15 years has been the highlight of my career, and I am incredibly grateful to have worked alongside a tremendous team of purpose-driven individuals,” said Johnson in a prepared statement. “Together, we have pioneered health care’s largest cloud-based supply-chain network and built a community of tens of thousands of health care organizations across the globe.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Tina for more than two decades and admire her as a trusted adviser, customer champion and a focused and authentic leader with a passion for advancing health care’s value-based future. Her ability to remain clear-headed and focused in the face of adversity helped steer GHX and our customers through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to make a difference in the health care community at large.”

Vatanka Murphy earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and political science from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. GHX credits her with leading a pandemic response that earned industry recognition. Her priority of listening to customers to understand changing market dynamics “resulted in deeper customer partnerships and double-digit growth in 2021,” the company said.

“I am honored by the board’s decision to entrust me as its next chief executive, and I am humbled to carry on Bruce Johnson’s strong legacy of leadership,” Vatanka Murphy said in the news release. “While our industry faces profoundly difficult challenges ahead, the opportunity for health care to become stronger, more resilient and patient-centered has never been greater. I am inspired by the possibilities, and I am committed to championing the work of this great community as it advances toward a value-based future.”