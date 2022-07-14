E Source absorbs Distributed Energy Financial Group to bolster equity experience

BOULDER — E Source Cos. LLC, a data-science company that serves the utility industry, has acquired Distributed Energy Financial Group LLC, E Source’s ninth such deal since 2020.

DEFG is a utility customer-research and advisory firm with expertise in low-income customer experience and equity programs, according to an E Source news release.

“Our mission is to build a sustainable future in partnership with utilities. One of the critical components of a sustainable utility is equity,” E Source CEO Ted Schultz said in a prepared statement. “Although we’ve been helping utilities with energy equity for several years, bringing in DEFG’s expertise positions E Source as the energy equity leader for utilities. DEFG’s work in prepay, low- and moderate-income customer service, and customer experience has set the standard in our industry. It’s very exciting to welcome DEFG to the E Source family.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the addition of DEFG, E Source can “now help utilities improve customer experience and manage affordability for all customers, including those that are most vulnerable and those investing in beyond-the-meter products and solutions,” the release said.

“Utilities have an obligation to provide safe, affordable, reliable energy to all. We believe the time has come to expand the traditional compact in the utility sector to include clean, reliable energy and new perspectives on equity,” DEFG CEO Jamie Wimberly said in the release. “In addition, there is a growing class of customers who are investing in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and a range of other beyond-the-meter products and services. These customers will also require a new customer service model. By combining forces with E Source, we multiply our efforts to serve all types of communities and improve customer experience and customer care.”