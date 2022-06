f Veritas Fine Cannabis lays off workers, closes growing facility

DENVER — Veritas Fine Cannabis has laid off employees and closed one of three growing facilities.

Westword reports that Veritas — a trade name for Carrick-Harvest LLC — laid off about a quarter of its staff, a move confirmed to the publication by Veritas president Jon Spadafora.

The moves come as Colorado cannabis sales decline as consumers reduce spending and as other states legalize recreational cannabis.