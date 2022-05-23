Otter retains 3rd Coast PR to boost brand awareness of product lines

FORT COLLINS — Otter Products LLC, the Fort Collins-based maker of OtterBox protective cases, accessories and outdoor gear, has retained Chicago-based 3rd Coast PR to raise awareness of its OtterBox Business Solutions and Liviri brands.
OtterBox Business Solutions provides products for use in classrooms and workplaces, including challenging environments. Liviri provides sustainable containers with thermal-performance options for delivering perishables, wines and medical samples.
“We’re thrilled to work with the Otter Products team to support their robust and forward-thinking Business Solutions and Liviri brands,” Rich Timmons, 3rd Coast PR president, said in a written statement. “Otter Products is known for making the most protective device cases, and in addition to amplifying that glowing reputation, we look forward to fostering the cold-chain solution that Liviri provides in the food and beverage and medical categories.”
3rd Coast will focus on raising brand awareness of OtterBox Business Solutions’ and Liviri’s products by working with B2B media in segments such as industrial, educational, food and beverage, logistics, and medical
