LONGMONT — The Longmont Economic Development Partnership’s new website has a specific user in mind: prospective employees.

And for good reason — for years, talent acquisition has been a top-of-mind challenge for employers.

A screengrab from Longmont Economic Development Partnership’s new website.

The site, which touts Longmont as “Colorado’s best kept secret” and “a place where craft beer is brewed down the block from cutting edge biotech research,” highlights the city’s work-life balance.

Included on the website, which was developed and deployed by Avocet Communications, are platforms to explore Longmont’s neighborhoods and search available jobs in the city.

“The new website’s functionality presents a strong offering to our national talent audience by allowing them to search for jobs and to find the best Longmont neighborhood for them,” LEDP president Jessica Erickson said in a prepared statement. “And it goes further by integrating other sites and organizations they need to know about to make an informed decision for their lives and for their careers. The site also provides Longmont EDP the ability to capture user information to market to them and assist in making that decision more personal and more impactful.”