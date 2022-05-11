Southeast Fort Collins development seeks neighborhood approval

FORT COLLINS — The city of Fort Collins will hold a virtual neighborhood meeting May 16 to discuss the first 220 units in a south Fort Collins development.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reported the development, near Harmony Road and Ziegler Road, could eventually contain more than 400 attached units priced between $300,000 and $500,000.