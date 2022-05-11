Hot dog-shaped building lists sale price for $1.5 million

BAILEY — The owners of Coney Island Boardwalk have decided to sell the iconic hot dog-shaped building, listing it at $1.5 million.

According to the Denver Post, that price comes from a previous attempt to sell the stucco building with attached apartments.