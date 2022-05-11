Edgewise to begin Phase 2 trials for muscular dystrophy drug this year

BOULDER — Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing drugs to treat muscular dystrophy, reported a $14.7 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022 as it prepares to enter Phase 2 trials for its leading drug candidates. That’s up 15.7% year-over-year.

Edgewise, which is pre-revenue, reported an 11% year-over-year increase in research and development expenses, from $9.1 million to $11.1 million.

The company has $265.8 million in cash and equivalents on hand, which it says can sustain its operations through 2024.