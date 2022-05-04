Larimer United Way offers equity symposium

FORT COLLINS — United Way of Larimer County will host the inaugural Northern Colorado Nonprofit Equity Symposium on May 31, at The Ranch in Loveland.

Sponsored Content Registration is open for Community Builder Awards!

BizWest is excited to present our inaugural Community Builder Awards, a program created to salute Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado's best corporate citizens and most effective nonprofit organizations. Read More

The conference is open to all nonprofit staff members and volunteers in Larimer County and Northern Colorado; attendees will hear how to advance equity in Larimer County through their work.

“Equity is part of everything we do,” Deirdre Sullivan, president and CEO of the United Way of Larimer County, said in a press statement. “We’ve heard from nonprofit partners that diversity, equity, and inclusion training is a need in our community. The Northern Colorado Nonprofit Equity Symposium was created to further this vital work and ensure that our local nonprofits have the tools they need to succeed.”

According to information about the conference, six specialized tracks will provide information during two 90-minute breakout sessions. Each track is customized for nonprofit staff and volunteers across a range of career stages, prior knowledge, and experience with the topic. “Track topics include community-centric fundraising, using data to advance equity, inclusive messaging and marketing, understanding and dismantling bias, and the exploration of intersectionality and identity-based self-care,” the press statement said.

Individual tickets are $60 with an option to purchase five or more at a discounted $50 per ticket rate.

“Local nonprofit organizations are on the front lines of the most critical issues facing Larimer County. By educating and empowering the staff and volunteers who work in these organizations to advance equity, we can reduce the number of people who are affected by identity-based disparities in access and outcomes and make our community a place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” said Morgan Vanek, director of Nonprofit Excellence at United Way of Larimer County.

Information about the symposium can be found at: https://uwaylc.org/noco-np-equity-symposium/.