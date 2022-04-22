Peak Vista opens new health center in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Peak Vista Community Health Centers has opened a new health center in downtown Colorado Springs.

Sponsored Content NetZero Cities >> May 4, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland

From energy to waste, an increasing number of cities are seeking to achieve aggressive sustainability-related goals. But what does it mean to be “net-zero?” This event will unpack what it means for cities and counties and the reason behind the movement, as well as address implications for the private sector and the regional population at large. Read More

The 5,000-square-foot facility is located at 111 E. Las Vegas St. and offers medical, dental and behavioral-health services, as well as care coordination and social-support services.

It serves individuals in the 80903 ZIP code and surrounding areas, including those experiencing homelessness. The facility replaces Peak Vista’s Health Center at Rio Grande, which closed Thursday.

“I am amazed at the expedient work of this team to make the Health Center Downtown a reality,” Peak Vista president and CEO Emily Ptaszek said in a prepared statement. “With supply chain issues, increasing material costs, skilled labor shortages, limited internet access, and more, in just 8 months, we persisted, as we have for 50 years. We made it happen because it is what our community needs, and it is what community health centers do. None of this would be possible without the unwavering determination and hard work of our Peak Vista team, construction partners and community partners.”

Peak Vista is a nonprofit providing health care to individuals facing access barriers.