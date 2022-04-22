Home » Industry News » Technology



Funding Friday: Boulder growth equity fund raises millions

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Boulder growth equity fund 10T Holdings LLC launched three funds: DAE 3.0 Fund LP, which raised $24 million; 10T A Holdings LLC, which has raised $56.9 million; and 10T AT Holdings LP, which has raised $20 million. 

Divirod Inc., a Boulder water data analytics company, raised $2.12 million in equity and options.

